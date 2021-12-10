Operation Fresh Start celebrates completion of Madison home renovation

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Operation Fresh Start celebrated the completion of a home renovation Thursday on Madison’s east side.

The group partnered with the Madison Area Community Land Trust to host the open house. MACLT bought the home from a seller who wanted to give back to the community by offering affordable housing.

Young adults at Operation Fresh Start used their construction skills to work on the home.

Leaders said the project also helped participants build their confidence and self-worth.

