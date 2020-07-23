OpenTable partners with colleges, including the University of Wisconsin, to manage student dining

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — OpenTable is partnering with colleges to help them manage dining areas as students return to campus during the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco-based restaurant reservation service says it’s offering its technology to universities for free. Students can make reservations through the OpenTable app and see descriptions of menus or safety measures. OpenTable will also text them when a table is available.

The University of Wisconsin, Cornell University and Bowie State University are among those who have signed up with OpenTable.

The University of Wisconsin says the system helps it limit capacity to 25% at the Memorial Union Terrace, a popular outdoor dining spot.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments