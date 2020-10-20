Only News 3 Now: Biden talks climate change, trade and racism in Wisconsin

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is focusing his pitch to combat climate change on jobs.

In a conversation with News 3 Now, Biden said he also wants to include farmers in the fight against climate change by paying them to plant carbon-reducing crops.

“There’s a whole range of things we can do,” Biden said. “We can do it quickly, and we can get it done in a way that has the benefit of creating good, hard jobs that pay a lot of money.”

On trade, Biden said he wants to allow Wisconsin farmers to be competitive.

“They’re the best producers in the world, and we’re going to make sure that when we have our disagreements with the Chinese and others we focus on the things that are really the problem,” he said.

To combat racial inequities in the state, Biden suggested increasing funding for Title 1 schools, among other things.

“There’s a whole range of things, but it starts with allowing the African-American community in Wisconsin and everywhere else be able to generate wealth, have access to education that’s equal and making sure they’re in ability to get the healthcare they need,” he said.

