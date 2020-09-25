Only 0.5% of calls to DWD unemployment insurance call centers were answered from mid-March to late June

MADISON, Wis. — Department of Workforce Development unemployment insurance call center workers only answered 0.5% of the 41.1 million phone calls made to the department from March 15 to June 30.

In total, call center workers answered 225,864 calls during that time period, according to a newly released report from the Legislative Audit Buearu.

According to new DWD statistics, 38.3 million, about 93.3%, of the total phone calls to DWD’s two call centers were blocked or received busy signals. An additional 6.2% of callers abandoned their calls before speaking with someone at a call center.

The DWD operates one call center, and two more are operated by outside entities under a contract with the DWD.

Former DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman resigned last week at the request of Gov. Tony Evers. DWD has struggled to process a backlog of unemployment claims since the coronavirus pandemic began.

