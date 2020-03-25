Online voter registration to reopen until March 30, election officials say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Election officials announced Wednesday that online voter registration is reopening until March 30 to allow people to register to vote and request an absentee ballot ahead of the election on April 7.

A Federal District Court ordered that online registration be extended to give people who are unable to leave their homes due to the coronavirus more time to register and request an absentee ballot. The extension exclusively applies to the April 7 spring election and presidential primary.

Election officials said the extension is meant to allow as many voters to request absentee ballots as possible. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 2.

Voters can check their registration status here. Registering online requires a valid Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin state ID card. If the information on the state-issued ID does not match the information you are using to register to vote, you can update your address with the DMV online.

Absentee ballots can be requested here. Anyone registering online must electronically submit a copy of a photo ID.

The decision comes shortly after the city of Green Bay filed a federal lawsuit seeking to cancel in-person voting and give the city until June 2 to count absentee ballots.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments