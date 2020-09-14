Online petition asks UW-Madison officials to reimburse students for service, campus fees

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — An online petition is circulating asking University of Wisconsin-Madison officials to return “some, if not all, of the nearly $750 they’ve charged students for the lackluster Fall 2020 semester.”

The creator of the petition, Breon Newble, wrote: “Many student services have been switched to an online format or halted completely (i.e, the opening of the Rec Facilities, limited access to University Health services, etc.). UW-Madison should not by any means be entitled to the fees they’ve charged students for this semester for services they have extremely limited or no access to.”

The petition has more than 500 signatures so far.

UW-Madison freshman Jack Greco said he is in favor of students receiving some reimbursement.

“If students are sent home from the residence halls they should be fully reimbursed for their housing costs because they paid for the full semester and solely receiving a few months or a month is not acceptable. In addition, I think students should be partially reimbursed for their tuition payments because at the end of the day, remote learning just is not at the same quality as learning in person in the classroom and it should not be valued the same way.”

Freshman Zach Sherman, who has been quarantined in Witte Hall, said he does not believe students should be reimbursed if the lockdown only lasts for two weeks.

“The university has to come out with what’s going to happen after the lockdown,” Sherman said. “If they say after the lockdown that we have no ability to use any of the rec facilities of any of the other things, then I think 100% we should be reimbursed partially with the fees.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.