Online, mail-in voter registration ends March 18; officials encourage absentee voting

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is reminding voters that the online and mail-in deadline for voter registration is Wednesday.

The reminder comes as election officials and political party leaders urge voters to request absentee ballots for the April 7 presidential primary election. Voters must be registered in order to request an absentee ballot.

If voters do not register online or by mail by Tuesday, March 18, they can still register in-person at their local municipal clerk’s office.

According to a news release from the WEC, the number of requests for absentee ballots has already surpassed the last threespring elections. Officials said that more than 173,000 absentee applications have been received by Wisconsin municipal clerks as of Tuesday morning. Roughly 64,000 of those have come in since Friday.

The easiest way for registered voters to request an absentee ballot is to visit MyVote Wisconsin.

Voters can also request absentee ballots by mailing, emailing or faxing their municipal clerk’s office. These kinds of request require a copy of a photo ID. Voter registration forms that can be printed and filled out by hand are available here in English and Spanish.

According to the WEC, voters can request absentee ballots up until April 2, but officials ask that voters not wait until the deadline.

Absentee ballots must be received by your polling place or municipal clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can check their registration status by visiting MyVote Wisconsin then clicking on the “My Voter Info” button.

MADISON, WI – Wisconsin voters are requesting absentee ballots at a record pace with concerns about Coronavirus COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 173,000 absentee applications have been received by Wisconsin municipal clerks. That exceeds total requests for three of the last four Spring Elections. (See additional absentee ballot statistics below.)

“We are encouraged that so many voters are requesting absentee ballots already, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. She urged anyone who isn’t currently registered and wants to vote absentee for April 7 to act immediately – by Wednesday, March 18.

“We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely,” she said. If your name or address has changed since you registered, you need to register with your current information. You can check your registration status at myvote.wi.gov, click on “My Voter Info.”

Wednesday, March 18 is the deadline for electors to register to vote by mail or online for the Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election. After this date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk’s office or at the polling place.

According to state law, mailed voter registration forms must be postmarked no later than the third Wednesday before the election. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. the same day.

Online voter registration is available at https://myvote.wi.gov. There are two ways you can register using the website:

• People with a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card whose address is current with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation can complete their online registration immediately. People who need to update their address with DOT can accomplish that online and complete their online registration.

• People without a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card can fill out the voter registration form online, then print it, sign it and mail it to their municipal clerk’s office along with a copy of a proof-of residence document. The website has detailed instructions. If you do not have a printer where you are, you can save the completed form as a PDF and make arrangements to have a family member or a friend with a printer, or a copy center, print it for you.

Voter registration forms that can be printed and filled out by hand are also available here in English: https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-fillable

Voter registration forms that can be printed and filled out by hand are also available here in Spanish: https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-spanish

