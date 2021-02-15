Online deal to sell Xbox ends with seller getting robbed, carjacked

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a deal to sell an Xbox to someone online ended with a 19-year-old getting robbed Sunday night.

According to police, the 19-year-old man and his friend arranged to meet the buyer in the parking lot of Preplayed, a video game store on Mineral Point Road. When they got there, the buyer pulled out a gun and took the Xbox, two cell phones, and the 19-year-old’s 2009 black Honda Civic.

The victims called 911 from a nearby Kwik Trip. They described the suspect as between 25 and 30 years old, about 5’5″ and 130 pounds and wearing an olive green jacket and black stocking hat.

Police say they’re continuing to investigate.

