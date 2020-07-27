Onieda Judith Sable

Oneida Sable Betancourt, age 59, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

A Private Family Service will be held, due to Covid-19.

Oneida was born on February 15, 1961 in Mercedes, TX, the daughter of Jose and Mary (Castillo) Betancourt.

Oneida is survived by her mother, Mary; son, Keanu (Abi) Betancourt; sisters, Desi (Santos) Garcia and Roxanne Betancourt; brothers, Joe Betancourt, Daniel Betancourt, Corky Betancourt and T.J. (Lyndzey) Betancourt. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was a God-Mother to many.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Betancourt and her grandmother, Josphine Medina.