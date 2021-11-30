Oneida Nation set to offer sports betting at main casino

by Associated Press

Mike Roemer The Oneida Casino lights glow in the parking lot in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 2nd, 2021, near Green Bay, Wisconsin.

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — The Oneida Nation will legally offer sports betting beginning this week, the first time such wagering has been allowed in Wisconsin.

Sports betting is the result of a new gaming compact amendment with the state that allows “event wagering.” Than can include betting on sports and events such as nationally televised award shows, professional sports league drafts and professional games, including football, basketball and baseball.

Gamblers at the Oneida casino will be able to bet on the state’s three professional sports teams: the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers. Wagering on Wisconsin college athletics or events involving children is not allowed.

The Oneida Nation will hold a ceremony Tuesday at its main casino near Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to mark the occasion, Press-Gazette Media reported.

“Sports betting is nothing new here in Wisconsin, but legal betting is new,” said Louise Cornelius, Oneida Nation gaming general manager. “We hope to provide an environment for our clientele that is clean and up-to-date with the best technology possible.”

A recent study by the New American Gaming Association found that customers are moving away from illegal bookies toward legal options that are becoming available in more states.

Potawatomi officials, who operate a casino in Milwaukee, have said they plan to seek a similar compact amendment with the state.

“The Potawatomi look forward to bringing sports betting to Milwaukee in the future,” its statement read.

Officials from the other nine tribal nations in Wisconsin that operate casinos have not announced any sports betting plans.

