One year later: timeline of how the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded

MADISON, Wis. — Today’s date marks the beginning of the end of “normal” for many people in southern Wisconsin.

One year ago today, the World Health Organization officially declared the global COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, UW-Madison suspended in-person classes, the NBA suspended its season and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they had tested positive.

That kicked off a series of fast-moving events over the next few weeks, including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declaring a Public Health Emergency on March 12 and President Donald Trump declaring COVID-19 a National Emergency on March 13.

Last month, News 3 Now put together a more detailed timeline of how the pandemic unfolded in Dane County, starting with Wisconsin’s first confirmed case of the virus on February 5.

