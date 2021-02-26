One year later, several questions remain about Molson Coors shooting

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Taylor Lasenby

MILWAUKEE — Friday marks one year since the mass shooting at Molson Coors in Milwaukee. Six people, including the gunman, died that day.

Hundreds of pages of police reports still leave one question unanswered: Why did this tragedy happen?

Witnesses and families interviewed by police said they don’t understand why the gunman killed his co-workers that day. One witness said he had some sort of issue with another one of the victims, but didn’t know what. Another said racist incidents may have played a part.

In the wake of the shooting, the company has taken time to address how it deals with incidents of racism. Molson Coors Community Affairs Director Tami Garrison said the company is working to make all employees feel welcomed.

“Our CEO starts most of our meetings with acknowledging that this has been a difficult time, but also acknowledging the resilience of our people, but also acknowledging our company goal which is put people first. Making sure that they know that we have these resources available to them,” Molson Coors Community Affairs Director Tami Garrison said. “We want to provide an environment that they can talk about their feelings, feel supported and where they feel like they have a place.”

As their investigation continues, some police officers who responded that day said they’re still dealing with the emotional weight of the day.

Police first responded to a call around 2 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2020 reporting employees in the breakroom of Molson Coors heard four rapid gunshots.

Officers later found the bodies of Jesus Valle, Dana Walk, Trevor Wetselaar, Dale Hudson and Gene Levshetz. Twenty minutes after the first 911 call, police found the body of gunman Anthony Ferrill, who shot himself. All six worked at the brewery.

“You respond to these incidents and you see the victims, and you look closely and see that they have a wedding band on their hand; and you know that there is a spouse, a family, a child, that is attached to that human, and it’s upsetting,” Milwaukee police officer Erin Tischer said.

A year after the deadly shooting, the brewery is taking steps to honor the victims and allow their co-workers to mourn their loss. Molson Coors employees will have the option to take the day off. Moments of silence will be held at the start of each shift across the company to honor the victims. The brewery also plans to hold another moment of silence Friday afternoon, marking when Ferrell killed his co-workers.

The National Compassion Fund received $1.8 million in donations following the shooting. All of that money goes to the victims’ families and employees who are dealing with trauma and suffering in its wake.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.