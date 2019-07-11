One year later: How are recipients of the Sun Prairie Disaster Relief Fund doing?

Most of the businesses on Main Street are up and running, but the old city hall building is still damaged.

The $614,266 raised for the Disaster Relief Fund following the explosion in Sun Prairie last year benefited first responders, displaced families and business owners.

Although the money helped at the time, one year later, there is still work to be done.

The Chocolate Caper

A totoal of $168,115 was divided between affected properties.

The Chocolate Caper was one of a number of businesses chosen to receive money from the fund. Owners Dan and Elizabeth Donoghue said the few thousand dollars they received allowed them to keep paying their employees for a little while and keep their business running from their Oregon location.

“That was really a frightening blow at the time and if we hadn’t had that reimbursement, I’m not sure we would’ve been able to front load our supplies for the holiday season,” Elizabeth Donoghue said.

But one year later, it seems The Chocolate Caper is one of the only businesses that has not reopened in downtown Sun Prairie.

The old city hall where the shop was is in need of construction. Windows are busted and boarded up and pieces of glass sit outside, with no signs the shop is anywhere close to moving back in.

“We get daily phone calls, Facebook messages, people are driving out to the Oregon store from Sun Prairie and it’s a constant, ‘When will you be back? hen will you be back?’ and we just still don’t have a firm date to give them. So that’s hard, that’s really hard,” Donoghue said.

They said since the building, owner has been working to get the area designated as a historic district, it will need to be restored historically accurately. That construction could take time.

They’re hoping to be back open by the spring of 2020.

“Since we don’t own the building our hands are tied until it’s ready for us to actually start putting fixtures and chocolate back into it,” Donoghue said. “The basic truths are that we’re still in debt for the build out from the original space, so this will be additional.”

To make things even more difficult, loss of income insurance money runs out on the one-year anniversary of the explosion.

The Donoghues said their insurance didn’t give them as much as they expected because normally adjusters would average out two years of income, but the Sun Prairie location was only open for eight months.

“We were going to do a big grand opening to usher in the next holiday season. You know, with all the bells and whistles that we hadn’t been able to the first time, but we didn’t get that far,” Donoghue said.

Despite the financial strain losing the shop put on their family, the Donoghues said they know others lost much more.

“We really wanted to make sure that people who had lost their homes, who had literally lost everything or didn’t have another location and had lost their entire business, (got funds first),” said Donoghue.

Sunshine Place

A total of $238,225 was allocated from the Disaster Relief Fund to go to displaced residents.

Sunshine Place helped 105 individuals after the explosion, including 35 displaced families.

“Each family essentially received an allocation, and so through those allocations, families were able to pick and choose. For example with housing, it covered first month’s rent and security deposit,” said Sunshine Place executive director Joanna Cervantes.

She said some chose to use the money on other essentials such as food and clothing.

Although Cervantes said many of the families are in a “better position” now, some of them are currently searching again for suitable housing.

“At least one third of the families that we did help (find housing) did have to pay more in rent, and so now they’re finding themselves in an opportunity to try to see what’s available within their financial means,” Cervantes said.

She said many of those families who needed immediate housing ended up paying at least $275 more a month than they were used to, causing a huge financial strain over the last year.

“Those families have been resilient. And they have been moving forward,” Cervantes said.

She said after helping 51 families in total following the explosion, it was evident how constrained for space Sunshine Place is.

“As we were accepting donations for the families, many times we had to decline donations because we didn’t have sufficient space to store it,” she said.

Sunshine Place is currently working on expanding its building into the lot next door. Cervantes is hopeful construction will begin in the next few months.

