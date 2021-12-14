‘Get it done:’ One year after first vaccine, UW Health employee urges vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. — One year ago, Tina Schubert became the first person in the state of Wisconsin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a respiratory therapist for UW Health, she saw firsthand the damage the virus could do to a person, and she was scared. But she says she felt something different after receiving the shot.

“I became more, I guess, more empowered that hey, I can do this. I don’t have to be fearful,” she said.

One year later, more than 8.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin, and nearly 1.3 million additional booster doses have been given out. In all, 61.1% of people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose.

December 14. 2020: First UW Health workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Schubert says many members of her family, including her parents and her six-year-old daughter, have been vaccinated in the year since she got her first shot. She was finally able to hug her parents for the first time since December 2019 after they were fully vaccinated and received their booster shots.

She says she hopes her story can help others who haven’t been vaccinated decide to get the shot.

“I’m trying to set that example, and I’m trying to help my patients, and they’re looking for answers,” Schubert said. “One of the answers for me was I received the vaccine. I’m doing everything I need to do to get through this pandemic. Let me help you in any way possible.”

Schubert says she has a message for those who still aren’t vaccinated a full year after she was the first person to get it: trust the years of research that went into the development of mRNA vaccines.

“I trust the scientists that are out there, I trust the doctors, I trust their research,” Schubert said. “I mean, that’s what they do, that’s their job, it’s what they do for a living. They went to school to do this. And they said it’s safe.”

To those who are still reluctant to get the shot, including her fellow members of the Black community, she says she is the proof that the vaccine is safe and effective.

“Look at me,” she said. “I received it, the first shot, December 14, 2020. Here it is a year later, I’m fine. And there are other people who received the vaccine as well, they’re fine. Get it done.”

Get continuing coverage of COVID-19 and the vaccine here at Your Local Coronavirus HQ