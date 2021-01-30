One Year In: More Americans are struggling with their mental health than any time since WWII

Anxiety, depression, & addiction are the most common concerns in Wisconsin

Christina Lorey by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– Anxiety. Depression. Stress. Boredom. Sleeplessness. Sleepiness.

Half of all Americans say their mental health has been negatively affected by the events of the past year: the most since World War II.

“It’s almost like war,” Dr. Beth Lonergan, Director of the Behavioral Health and Recovery Clinic at UW Health, explained. “You’re on edge and have very high stress, coupled with boredom. That’s how people often describe living in war.”

Inside Dr. Lonergan’s clinic, doctors have been busy working with a growing number of Wisconsinites struggling, often silently, with their mental health. The number of people seeking help had been growing for several years, pre-pandemic. Since late-summer, that number has grown substantially.

“People are feeling a lot of distress, a lot of worry, a lot of struggling with staying safe, making decisions, and coping,” said Dr. Lonergan.

Doctors agree this current crisis is an indirect impact of the coronavirus and one that often gets overlooked. Unlike physical conditions, the symptoms of mental illness aren’t black and white.

“Let’s say you have borderline diabetes,” Dr. Lonergan explained. “There are actual tests that can tell you what is the threshold for doing this intervention or that intervention. With mental health, there isn’t that hard and fast blood test you can take.”

UW Health’s Behavioral Health Unit is preparing for the number of people seeking mental health treatment to continue to grow, even as more Wisconsinites get vaccinated.

Of course, there’s no vaccine to help with mental health, but Dr. Lonergan recommends several things to anyone struggling right now:

Go on a walk

Talk to a friend or family member

Find an activity that makes you smile

If your symptoms of anxiety or depression have been persisting for several weeks, schedule an appointment to see a doctor.

“The longer something persists, the more chances are it’s going to either become more severe or move from a struggle to actual distress or anxiety,” said Dr. Lonergan. “I don’t think there’s any reason to wait.”

Above all, doctors reinforce that anyone who is feeling anxious, depressed, or lonely is not alone and there are many local places to turn for help.

