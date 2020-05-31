One woman killed in motorcycle crash, driver in custody

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

NEKOOSA, Wis. — A woman is killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon, according to a incident report.

The Rome Police Department, received a call came at 3:40 a.m. about a motorcycle crash that occurred in the 100 block of County Highway Z.

The 46-year-old man and 44-year-old female passenger was traveling south on County Highway Z on a motorcycle when they crashed into a sharp curve on the roadway, the report said.

Officials said the female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Riverview Hospital by Nekoosa Ambulance, and released to police custody with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Town of Rome Police Department.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments