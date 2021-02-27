One woman dead after two-car crash in Juneau County

Site staff by Site staff

GERMANTOWN TOWNSHIP, Wis. — The Juneau County Sheriff’s office responded to a car crash near Dune Road Saturday morning that left one woman dead.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s office, one female driver died from the crash. Other occupants involved received non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the woman who died will not be released until the family is notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.