One week to go in Packers stock sale, $64.5 million in shares sold so far

by Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Time is running out to become a part-owner of the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers’ sixth-ever stock sale is set to end a week from today, at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Friday, Feb. 25 — or until the 300,000 shares allotted are sold out.

The team says so far, a total of 194,537 shares have been sold in 175,874 transactions. With shares priced at $300 each, that means the sale has raised more than $64.5 million for the organization so far.

Stock sales are fairly rare in the long history of the Packers, with the only other sales in the franchise’s 100+ years happening in 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997 and 2011.

The latest stock offering launched on Nov. 16, and since then, the team has sold shares to people in all 50 states, Canada and U.S. territories. The funds from this sale will go toward construction projects at Lambeau Field — including new video boards and upgrades to the stadium’s concourse.

Those still interested in buying shares can do so online.

