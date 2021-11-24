One week in, Packers have already raised $41.4M in latest stock sale

138,000 shares of 300,000 total sold, team says

by Logan Reigstad

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fans of the Green Bay Packers are taking advantage of a chance to own a piece of the team by the tens of thousands.

Just over one week into the latest stock sale, more than 138,000 shares have been snapped up of the 300,000 that are available, the team said Wednesday. Fans snapped up $10 million worth of stock in just the first three hours, WLUK-TV reported last week.

At $300 each, the sale has netted the team roughly $41.4 million so far, which it said will go toward new video boards, concourse upgrades and other construction projects at Lambeau Field.

Among those who have purchased at least one share is running back AJ Dillon, who joked on Twitter he is now “self-employed.”

The stock sale, the sixth in team history, is set to end when all 300,000 shares are sold or on February 25, 2022. Shares are limited to 200 per person.

Unlike traditional stock, the team said it has no obligation to repay buyers of the stock, which “does not constitute an investment in ‘stock’ in the common sense of the term.”

