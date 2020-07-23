One vehicle hit in suspected targeted shooting on Madison’s east side

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — One vehicle was struck by a bullet Thursday during a shooting in the the parking lot of a strip mall in the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

When officers arrived at the scene they determined that a suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. Police do not know who the suspect was shooting at, according to an incident report.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene. No injuries were reported as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

