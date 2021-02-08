One truck driver killed, another fighting for life after jackknife crash in Dodge Co.

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

FOX LAKE, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department says one truck driver is dead and another is fighting life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a Peterbilt truck with an empty box trailer was headed east on Highway 33 just after 10 a.m. Monday when it started to jackknife and cross into the westbound lane. The truck was hit by a Mack truck with a tank trailer on the left side.

Authorities say the 60-year-old driver of the Mack truck was killed in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 73-year-old driver of the Peterbilt truck was flown to a hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 33 was closed for about 6 hours on Monday while authorities investigated. The crash is still being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

