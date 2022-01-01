One teen killed, one teen arrested in shooting at Stoughton apartment

by Kyle Jones

STOUGHTON, Wis. – A teen was shot and killed Friday at a Stoughton apartment, police said Saturday.

Officers and EMS crews responded to reports of a shooting at 336 Olson Court just after 5 p.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot once in the chest. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police reportedly identified a 19-year-old man as the alleged shooter and took him into custody.

The names of the victim and the alleged shooter have not been released

The incident remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.