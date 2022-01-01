One teen killed, one teen arrested in shooting at Stoughton apartment
STOUGHTON, Wis. – A teen was shot and killed Friday at a Stoughton apartment, police said Saturday.
Officers and EMS crews responded to reports of a shooting at 336 Olson Court just after 5 p.m.
According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot once in the chest. He died from his injuries at the hospital.
Police reportedly identified a 19-year-old man as the alleged shooter and took him into custody.
The names of the victim and the alleged shooter have not been released
The incident remains under investigation.
