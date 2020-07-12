One person taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after two-car crash in Lafayette County

TOWN OF GRATIOT, Wis. — One driver sustained non-life threatening injuries after a two-car crash on County Highway KK in Lafayette County Saturday afternoon.

According to the news release, Stephen P. Cernek, 65, of Gratiot was driving a 2009 Dodge, when he failed to yield the right of way that caused a 2009 Kawasaki driven by Randy J. Wehe,29, of Warren, IL to hit him.

Wehe was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the report said.

The Gratiot First Response, Gratiot Fire Department, Green County EMS, and Darlington assisted on scene, according to the news release.

