One person taken to hospital following apartment building fire in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire at a Sun Prairie apartment building.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke and an active fire alarm Thursday at an apartment along the 1000 block of O’Keefe Avenue.

Crews found a fire inside one unit had been extinguished by a single fire sprinkler, according to a release by the Sun Prairie Fire Department. Firefighters credit the fire sprinkler for saving the apartment building and only used a fan to clear out smoke in their response.

There are 28 units in the building, but only one unit was damaged. Damage costs are estimated at $15,000, the release said.

Crews said someone attempted to put out the fire themselves, which delayed the calling of 911. They are reminding people to get to a safe location and immediately call 911 during a fire.

This is the second incident on O’Keefe Avenue this past year, where someone tried to put out the fire themselves, instead of getting out and calling for help.

The cause of Thursday’s fire remains under investigation.

