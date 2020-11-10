Authorities investigate after man shot near hotel off Beltline

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Dane County authorities say one person is recovering after being shot late Monday night.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Madison police were called to the Quality Inn at 6900 Seybold Road in the Town of Middleton at 11:24 p.m. after a 30-year-old man ran into the lobby for help after being shot in the right thigh and left forearm.

A Dane County deputy applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County Communications Center’s non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 608-284-6900.

