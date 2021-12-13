One person, one dog dead in fire at Baraboo duplex, officials confirm

by Kyle Jones

BARABOO, Wis. – One person died in a fire at a Baraboo duplex Sunday, Baraboo Police said Monday.

Officials responded to the fire at the corner of 4th and Barker streets just after 10:30 p.m.

Two people and a pet cat were evacuated from the building, but officials confirmed Monday that a third person did not make it out.

The victim, a 79-year-old woman, was found inside the house.

The body of a dog was also found.

All crews and investigators have cleared the scene.

No further information has been released. An investigation is ongoing.

