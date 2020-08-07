One person killed when stopped motorcycle hit by car near Middleton

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the Town of Springfield Thursday night.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 9:32 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US Highway 12 and County Highway K. Dane County deputies and the Middleton Police Department responded.

The Sheriff’s Office says a person on a motorcycle was stopped at the intersection when it was hit from behind by a person driving a 2012 Buick sedan westbound on Highway 12. The person on the motorcycle was taken to UW hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the person driving the Buick was also taken to the hospital. The names of the people involved are not being released at this time.

Highway 12 was closed for several hours overnight while authorities investigated.

The Sheriff’s Office says they believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

