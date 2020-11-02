One person killed in rural Dodge County crash

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

freeimages.com

TOWN OF PORTLAND, Wis. — Authorities in Dodge County say one man has died after a single-vehicle crash overnight.

It happened on County Highway G south of Crestview Drive in the Town of Portland at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Doge County Sheriff’s Office says their preliminary investigation shows a Jeep driven by a man from Reeseville, Wisconsin missed a curve in the road and drove into the ditch on the west side of the road, hitting a driveway culvert. The driver was pulled from the Jeep but died at Watertown Hospital.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

