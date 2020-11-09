One person killed in Janesville fire overnight

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

JANESVILLE, Wis. — One person is dead after a house fire in Janesville overnight.

The Janesville Fire Department says they were called to 1062 South Pearl Street in Janesville just after midnight Monday morning. Once they got there, firefighters reported a heavy fire with the person who lives there being unaccounted for.

Crews later found the person and pulled them from the building, but determined the person had died.

The fire was quickly put out and no other victims were found.

The fire is still under investigation by the Janesville Fire Department.

