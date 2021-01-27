One person killed in car vs. dump truck crash, Sauk Co. officials say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

DELLONA, Wis. — One person died Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash in rural Sauk County.

First responders were called to the intersection of County Road P and Coon Bluff Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a car vs. dump truck crash. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a 2006 Nissan Altima and a dump truck blocking the intersection.

The driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the roadway was closed for several hours as law enforcement officials investigated the crash.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Dells Delton Fire Department and Dells Delton emergency medical services responded to the scene.

