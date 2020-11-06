One person killed in Beloit residential fire

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — One person was killed in a residential fire in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue early Friday morning.

Firefighters with the Beloit Fire Department responded to the initial call at 2:57 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the residence. When firefighters entered the building to put out the blaze, they found one victim who was still inside the building.

Officials said the victim was not transported to a hospital. They did not say if the victim was still alive when they were found inside the building.

The victim’s identity will not be released until their family has been notified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s office and Beloit Police Department are helping with the investigation.

Firefighters with the South Beloit, Town of Beloit, Edgerton, Rockton, Town of Turtle, Cherry Valley, Janesville, North Park and Clinton fire departments helped with the response.

