One person killed after being hit by truck on Beltline

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — One person has died after being hit by a truck on the Beltline, according to Madison police.

Emergency crews were called to the Beltline near Todd Drive just before 1 a.m. Thursday. Police say a person was hit by a large truck, but could not provide any more information on the incident. The coroner was called to the scene.

The Wisconsin DOT shut down all eastbound lanes of the Beltline at Seminole Highway while crews are on the scene. The closure is expected to last several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel3000.com and News 3 Now This Morning for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.