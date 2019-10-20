One person is dead after a house fire in Eau Claire

One person is dead after a house fire in Eau Claire.

Police say the fire broke out just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived and confirmed one person was inside the home.

Police and firefighters entered the house and found the victim dead. The name of the victim and cause of the fire have not been released.

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

