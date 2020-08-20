One person presumed injured following vehicle fire on I-90

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on westbound I-90 Thursday around 2:30 a.m., a release said.

According to the release, a vehicle crashed and one person was seen walking away with a head injury. The car was fully engulfed in flames when Engine Co. 8 arrived.

The flames from the car extended to the grass and a nearby tree, the release said. Engine 8 used about half of its 500-gallon tank to extinguish the fire.

The vehicle was a total loss. Firefighters, paramedics, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and a K-9 looked for the driver, but no one was found.

