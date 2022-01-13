One person in custody after shooting on Madison’s north side

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — One person is in police custody after a shooting in a northside Madison neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Tennyson Lane north of Warner Park just before 10 a.m. after a caller reported hearing three gunshots. The caller was able to give police a description of the alleged shooter.

Officials with Madison Police say officers are still on the scene at this time, but one person has been taken into custody. Police do not believe there is any further danger to the public.

Police have not identified the person they have in custody. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

