One person hospitalized after shots fired in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. – Fitchburg Police are investigating after a person was shot early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 6200 block of McKee Road just before 1 a.m.
Police say they found 24 shell casings, and a building and multiple cars were hit by gunfire.
A person, who has not been identified, later arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Fitchburg Police at 608-270-4300.
No further information has been released.
