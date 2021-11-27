One person hospitalized after shots fired in Fitchburg

by Kyle Jones

FITCHBURG, Wis. – Fitchburg Police are investigating after a person was shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 6200 block of McKee Road just before 1 a.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police say they found 24 shell casings, and a building and multiple cars were hit by gunfire.

A person, who has not been identified, later arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Fitchburg Police at 608-270-4300.

No further information has been released.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.