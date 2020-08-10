One person hospitalized after diving into Lake Mendota and losing consciousness

Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — One person was hospitalized after diving from a pontoon boat into Lake Mendota Sunday afternoon, according to City of Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters said after remaining underwater for about one minute, the diver resurfaced unconscious.

Other passengers pulled the diver onto the pontoon and gave him chest compression until the diver regain consciousness, according to firefighters.

The patient was able to walk to the ambulance without assistance.

Firefighters said it was unclear how or why he lost consciousness but he was taken to an area hospital for a medical examination.

