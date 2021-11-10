One person hospitalized after car crash involving Amtrak train

by Kyle Jones

IXONIA, Wis. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after a train collided with a car in Ixonia.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials say a driver was traveling north on River Valley Road and attempted to cross train tracks.

An Amtrak train was traveling east and hit the vehicle.

The driver of the car was hospitalized for precautionary measures.

No further information has been released at this time.

