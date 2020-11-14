One person hospitalized after being rescued from burning car

Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — One person is in the hospital after being pulled out of a smoking car seconds before it went up in flames early Saturday morning.

Madison Police responded to reports of a person slumped in a car at the Walgreens on the 2900 block of Washington Ave around 4 a.m on Saturday. Police received additional information about the vehicle smoking and possibly being on fire.

According to the incident report, an officer found all of E Washington covered in smoke upon arrival at the scene, with smoke coming out of the engine compartment of the vehicle.

Police said all of the vehicle doors were locked and the driver was unable to get out on their own. The officer broke the vehicle’s window to gain entry and unbuckled the seatbelt as flames started to come out of the dashboard.

The report said the officer pulled out the driver with the help of a citizen before the car became fully engulfed in fire seconds after. The Madison Fire Department worked to put fire out.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

