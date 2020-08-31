One person displaced after bathroom fan caught on fire

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A resident on the 2200 block of Carling Drive was not able to stay in their apartment after finding their bathroom fan on fire Sunday around 2 a.m.

According to a release, Engine Co. 7 arrived and the resident directed firefighters toward the fire. The crew took a water can to the fire.

The firefighters overhauled the drywall and insulation around the ceiling fan to make sure the fire didn’t extend into the attic.

The release said, there were several electrical problems found in the apartment. Smoke alarms did not activate. Firefighters referred the issues to building maintenance personnel.

The resident was connected with the American Red Cross.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.