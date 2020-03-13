One person dead, another significantly injured in crash in Windsor

WINDSOR, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash at 10:07 a.m. Friday on County Highway V near Wernick Road in the village of Windsor.

A 2016 Land Rover was traveling eastbound on County Highway V at a high speed, a release said. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle on a hill and saw oncoming traffic. The driver of the Land Rover swerved back into the eastbound lane and over-corrected, causing the car to roll several times.

The driver and a passenger were ejected from the car. Med Flight and the Dane County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. One person died and the second is significantly injured and may have life-threatening injuries.

The release said several power poles were struck and Madison Gas and Electric is working to restore power to those impacted. The road is closed while crash reconstructionists are on scene.

Crash investigators are hoping to talk to those who witnessed the crash. One witness stopped, but left the scene before talking to law enforcement. Witnesses should call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency number at 608-266-4948.



