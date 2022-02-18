One person, 93 bail jumping charges: When Dane County cracks down on stalking, domestic abuse

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — When a former restaurant owner in Madison was first charged with stalking and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer last April, the Dane County court system told him he couldn’t contact his victim as part of the conditions of his release on a $500 signature bond.

Five months later, Patrick Sweeney was charged again: again with domestic abuse-related disorderly conduct, and now another charge–threatening a victim, the same victim he was told not to contact five months earlier. Prosecutors added a single bail jumping charge for breaking the conditions of his release, and he was released a second time on a $500 signature bond.

Days later, court records show he’s accused of doing it again. Free on his signature bond, he would later be charged in a third case in December: this time with another stalking charge, and 28 charges of breaking the conditions of his release by contacting the same victim, starting about a week after his second case.

A third time, he was told not to contact the victim. A third time, he was released on a $500 signature bond. And a third time, starting a mere day after his release, he’d be later accused of stalking and trying to contact the same victim once again.

His victim told police at the time that his behavior was escalating, court records show.

It wasn’t until the end of this January that Sweeney would be arrested for his fourth case: Stalking, intimidation, and 64 counts of felony, domestic abuse-related bail jumping–contacting the victim that the courts had told him three times not to contact as part of the conditions of his signature bond release.

This time, court commissioner Brian Asmus would set a cash bail amount instead of $50,000–and changed his bond in his first three active cases to $10,000 cash bails. Weeks later, he remains in the Dane County jail today.

How bail is set in Wisconsin

As Wisconsin reconsiders at a legislative level how to handle cash bail decisions–which under the state’s constitution can only factor in a defendant’s likelihood to return to court, not their risk to public safety–communities are taking a heightened interest in how courts and prosecutors make decisions about cases involving domestic violence victims and other crimes of violence.

The state constitution currently stipulates that cash bail be set as a way to bring a defendant back to court; judges cannot use a defendant’s public safety risk when determining bail amounts (the legislature is trying to change this). In terms of public safety, courts instead can use bond release conditions like GPS tracking, abstinence from alcohol, no contact with a victim, curfews, and other tools–depending on what the case requires–to protect victims and the public.

In Wisconsin, judges and court commissioners make the final decision on what type of bail and what bond conditions to set in criminal cases. In Dane County, prosecutors are one of three entities that provide their recommendation. Defense attorneys provide their own, and in most cases, risk assessors add a third perspective using the Public Safety Assessment to make a data-based calculation of how likely a defendant is to return to court, commit a new crime, and commit a new violent crime.

Prosecutor: ‘This isn’t a perfect science’

Dane County district attorney Ismael Ozanne sat down with News 3 to describe how his office is approaching domestic abuse-related cases like Sweeney’s. He can’t comment directly on the details of the case because of ethical concerns, but agreed to provide a broad perspective of how his office provides their recommendations for setting bail and bond conditions.

Sweeney currently faces 93 counts of bail jumping alone, with prosecutors starting to add them for every instance of contact in his third and fourth cases for stalking and domestic abuse. In general, for minor charges, Ozanne says that’s not the norm until the case takes on more seriousness.

“Those smaller violations actually become much more serious, especially if they’re repeated,” Ozanne said. “In those situations we would likely charge more of the specifics where we felt it was appropriate.”

He said there hadn’t been policy changes in reaction to the Waukesha parade tragedy, where Darrell Brooks while out on bail for domestic violence is now accused of killing six and injuring dozens more while driving his SUV through the Waukesha holiday parade last December. But reviews of policy happen regularly in his and other prosecutor’s offices, he said. And in domestic violence cases, he’s learned the smallest indicators can be important.

He still remembers a case from early in his career as an assistant district attorney working domestic violence cases in Dane County. It was a disorderly conduct case over a verbal argument, where the suspect told the victim ‘I’ll kill you’.

What Ozanne didn’t know was that the defendant had made other possessive threats in the past or that he said he’d leave the state. Ozanne left for a long weekend; when he returned to his office the next week, there was a new case. The defendant had tried to kill the victim before attacking himself.

“I can tell you after that, I definitely looked at verbal arguments differently,” he said. “If you don’t ask the right questions, you won’t get the right answers that you need to be able to determine the seriousness of the situation.”

Domestic abuse–a charge enhancer in Wisconsin, not its own crime–can add significance to what otherwise might be considered a low-risk crime, Ozanne said. It’s cases like the one early in his career that helped him understand that a victim reaching out to police over a heated argument or home encounter can really be an important signal.

“That’s a flashpoint,” he said. “This is at times the most serious level of danger for them: they are actually reaching out for help.”

His office uses law enforcement lethality assessment, which judge how likely a suspect is to inflict violence on others, as well as a variety of other risk factors when weighing bail recommendations for judges and commissioners.

“At some level, this isn’t a perfect science. We can’t predict the future. We can have some good ideas at times, and we can try and put in place safety plans for victims,” Ozanne said. “But we as a system can’t be with them 24/7.”

Photojournalist Lance Heidt contributed to this report. This interview with DA Ozanne was part of a larger conversation on bail reform as News 3 examines the broader impacts of how a push for reform may impact the state. Naomi Kowles can be contacted at nkowles@wisctv.com

