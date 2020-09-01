One of two women accused of attacking state senator at protest enters not guilty plea

MADISON, Wis. — One of the two women accused of attacking State Senator Tim Carpenter has entered a plea.

Court records Tuesday showed Kerida O’Reilly stood mute in court. A not guilty plea was entered on the court on her behalf.

O’Reilly, along with Samantha Hamer, are facing charges of party to a crime of substantial battery after being accused of attacking Sen. Carpenter as he was taking a picture of protesters downtown when he was attacked in June.

Hamer is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

