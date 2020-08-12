One of 7 winning lottery tickets sold in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — One of the seven Badger 5 Jackpot winners last week was a ticket sold in Madison.

According to a news release, the $248,000 jackpot is the second time in lottery history that a jackpot is divided among seven winners.

The release said each winner takes home $35,428.

Officials said the ticket sold in Madison was purchased at the 7 Eleven on South Park Street.