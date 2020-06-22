One more coronavirus death confirmed as state surpasses 25K confirmed cases

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

MADISON, Wis. — One more person has died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to data from state and county health departments.

On Sunday, no new deaths were reported, so Monday’s confirmed death brings the state’s total death toll to 745 people.

Statewide, 25,106 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, which is an increase of 207 cases since Sunday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, part of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ website appeared to be down, so News 3 Now was not able to find up-to-date data about the number of people who have recovered from their infections.

Roughly 3.8% of new tests came back positive Monday. That’s slightly down from Sunday’s percentage.

While the statewide percentage of new tests that come back positive remains relatively low, some county’s are seeing larger spikes in confirmed cases compared to previous weeks. La Crosse County confirmed 23 new cases, and Dane County confirmed 40 more cases since Sunday afternoon.

The new numbers come the same day that Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction released a set of recommendations for the state’s 421 school districts to consider when planning for the new school year.

