One man left dead after crashing into a building in Sun Prairie

Site staff by Site staff

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into Anna’s Pizzeria that left one man dead Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to the scene, along with the Sun Prairie Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.

They found a pickup truck inside the building. The driver was taken to a local medical facility, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, the cause of the crash remains under investigation but points toward the driver suffering a medical event prior to the crash.

No other individuals were involved or injured. The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

