One man killed in single car crash in Janesville

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A man is killed in a single car crash on Highway 14 and Scharine Road, according to a news release.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 12:48 a.m. about a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, that was traveling south on Scharine Road and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of South Scharine Road and Highway 14.

The vehicle continued through the intersection and hit an embankment on the south side of Highway 14, the report said.

Officials said the driver, 43-year-old Milton man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, where he died, according to the news release.

Law enforcement officials said the passenger, a 32-year-old man of Milton was also transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the car crash.

The driver’s name will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of the family, the report said.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the crash remains under investigation.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments