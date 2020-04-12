Shoulder of Highway 94 westbound closed due to vehicle fire
MADISON, Wis. — The shoulder of Highway 94 is closed Sunday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure affects the right westbound shoulder at mile marker 242.8.
Authorities responded to the fire at 3:40 p.m.
Officials said the closure is expected to last for one hour.
