One killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Jefferson Co.

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FARMINGTON, Wis. — One person died Thursday afternoon in a single vehicle crash on County Highway D just north of Depot Road, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling southbound on County Highway D when the vehicle left the roadway and hit an embankment. The vehicle reportedly rolled and came to a stop on its side.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was helped at the scene by Jefferson emergency medical services, Helenville, Sullivan and Rome fire departments.

