One hospitalized, one arrested after single-vehicle crash

by Kyle Jones

RIDGEWAY, Wis. – One person was hospitalized and another arrested Friday after a single-vehicle crash in Ridgeway.

Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies and EMS crews responded to a crash on US 18-151 near exit 52 just after 4:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Officers arrested Austin Frohmader, 20, of Edmund for operating while revoked and operating while under the influence – second offense.

Frohmader was taken to the Iowa County Jail and released after posting bond.

